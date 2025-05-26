Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia elected Speaker of the House of Commons

Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia, who represents the Montreal-area riding of Lac–Saint–Louis, has been elected Speaker of the House of Commons.

Monday marks the return to the House for newly elected and returning MPs, after a five-month hiatus to choose a new Liberal leader and hold a general election.

According to House of Commons procedure, electing a Speaker of the House is the first step of a new parliamentary session, second only to the swearing in of MPs.

Scarpaleggia was up against five other Liberal MPs, including the House’s most recent Speaker Greg Fergus, on the secret ranked ballot.

Scarpaleggia was first elected in Lac–Saint–Louis in 2004.

The House of Commons Speaker has key administrative and managerial functions, extending beyond the role Canadians most often see them play.

They are the impartial adjudicator of House proceedings, maintaining order and decorum while interpreting parliamentary rules, as well as performing ceremonial and diplomatic responsibilities when they act as a representative of the Canadian Parliament.

Speakers are required to act in a nonpartisan manner, and once chosen by their peers, the MP donning the robe will no longer participate in caucus meetings held by the party they were elected to represent. In the role, the Speaker never participates in debate, and only votes in case of a tie.

The Liberals are three seats shy of a majority, with 169 MPs in the House. The Conservatives aren’t far behind, with 144 seats, just 25 fewer than the governing Liberals.

A Liberal in the nonpartisan Speaker’s chair means one fewer vote for that party.

Two Conservative MPs — Chris d’Entremont and John Nater — had put their names forward in the race for Speaker, but withdrew ahead of the vote on Monday. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May also announced Sunday that she would not run, saying she “cannot let down Canadians who know we need at least one Green voice” in the House of Commons.