Royals to have audience with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Prime Minister Carney. Live updates here.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived in Ottawa, where the monarch will soon usher a new session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the royal visit in his post-election victory press conference. He said it “underscores the sovereignty” of Canada after U.S. President Trump threatened annexation.

The King will deliver his throne speech tomorrow. Today, Canada is rolling out the red carpet for the royal couple in Ottawa.

Here are the latest updates:

3:15 p.m. EDT: King, Queen meet with Gov. Gen. Simon, PM Carney

The King and Queen are exiting Rideau Hall. They’ll soon have an audience with the Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, and later, Carney.

2:50 p.m. EDT: Royals at tree-planting ceremony

The King and Queen will partake in a tree-planting ceremony, which according to a government press release, is said to symbolize friendship and co-operation between the two countries.

This will be King Charles III’s fifth tree planted at Rideau Hall and the second by the couple together.

Planting of commemorative trees has been a Canadian tradition since the early 1900s.

King Charles King Charles participate in a ceremonial puck drop with street hockey captains Chris Phillips, left and Desiree Scott during a visit to Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

1:45 p.m. EDT: King drops the puck

Ballet Aztlan performs at Lansdowne Park ahead of the King’s arrival. Aztlan is the Aztec word for “lands of the gods.” Several groups are performing to showcase Canada’s unique mosaic of cultures.

Children from the African Hockey Association and l’Association de hockey féminin Vallée de Gatineau are set to play a street hockey game, with the King dropping the puck.

Honorary coaches are being introduced before the game starts. They include former Senators defenceman Chris Phillips and Olympic soccer gold medalist Desiree Scott.

The receiving line for the King includes Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Steven Guilbeault and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

The Canadian Press

King Charles King Charles and Prime Minister Mark Carney speak as they view a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

1:37 p.m. EDT: Royals heading to Lansdowne Park

The King and Queen are entering their motorcade, which will head to the first of a series of events scheduled over the next two days.

The event takes place at Lansdowne Park on the north shore of the Rideau Canal. It’s open to the public.

The royals will meet Canadians, some of whom may have travelled a long way to take part in the visit.

They’ll also speak to local vendors and artisans who are meant to represent a variety of Canadian values, including diversity, inclusion and sustainability, government officials told members of the press in a previous technical briefing.

1:28 p.m. EDT: Queen gets red and white flowers

Queen Camilla has been given a bouquet of red and white flowers, referencing the colours of Canada.

Royal visit King Charles and Queen Camilla greet students from Stittsville and Gatineau at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday, May 26. (CTV News)

1:17 p.m. EDT: Royals touch down in Ottawa

The King and Queen have arrived at an official reception centre at the Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport.

Prime Minister Carney is also at the site to greet them. He’s joined by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and three Indigenous leaders: Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed and Metis National Council President Victoria Pruden.

Also there to meet the royals: Ontario’s lieutenant governor, Edith Dumont, and 25 members of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, the army’s senior armoured regiment.

King Charles King Charles and Queen Camilla's plane arrives at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa for a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

1:05 p.m. EDT: Carney arrives at the airport

Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived at the airport to greet the royals.

Students from local Ottawa schools are also standing in line to watch King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive.

Music played by the RCMP can be heard in the background as onlookers patiently wait.

12:30 p.m. EDT: First Nations leaders have a message

Dozens of First Nations leaders from across the country gathered in front of Parliament Hill with a message for the King: respect your treaty partners.

The leaders say they also want the Liberals to take action on reforming the child welfare system, protecting traditional lands and building infrastructure desperately needed in Indigenous communities.

The Canadian Press

11:40 a.m. EDT: Change in national protocol

CTV News royal commentator Richard Berthelsen says Canada’s Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will be the one to welcome the King and Queen at the foot of the stairs upon arrival.

Accompanying her will be the prime minister as well as other high-ranking officials, including the national Indigenous leadership.

“This is a very significant change in our national protocol where the leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, the Inuit Tapirisat and the Metis peoples, will be there to greet the King,” Berthelsen told CTV News.

11:00 a.m. EDT: Royal Family looks back in time

Ahead of their visit, the Royal Family reminisced on their past visits to Canada, sharing photos to social media.

In one photo, King Charles III, then-Prince of Wales, can be seen greeting crowds on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 1975.

In another, the King and Queen are seen in Brigis, N.L., during their first visit to Canada as a couple in 2009.

10:50 a.m. EDT: Governor General’s statement ahead of royal visit

Canada’s Gov. Gen. Mary Simon also released a statement this morning ahead of the royal visit, saying the trip “holds profound significance” at this point.

“It reaffirms the enduring constitutional bond that has shaped Canada’s journey into a proud and independent nation,” the statement says. “Their visit invites us to reflect on who we are and to celebrate our distinct national identity.”

The Governor General is expected to greet the King and Queen upon their arrival in Ottawa today at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

10:20 a.m. EDT: Prime minister’s statement ahead of visit

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement earlier this morning welcoming the royal family to Canada.

“The Royal Visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown – one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values,” the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office reads. “A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity, and confidence of our people.”

King Charles III will deliver the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber, the statement continues, nearly 70 years after Canada’s sovereign first opened Parliament.

Carney reiterated the bond between the two countries, while noting Canada’s strengths in the 21st century.

The prime minister also hinted at the contents of tomorrow’s speech from the King, outlining “the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe.”

What is a throne speech?

This will be King Charles’ 20th visit to Canada, but his first time delivering the throne speech.

The speech from the throne opens each session of Parliament. It outlines the Carney government’s priorities for the session, which cannot begin until the speech is delivered.

Typically, Canada’s governor general reads the speech as the monarch’s representative. In 1957 and 1977, Queen Elizabeth was in Canada and chose to read the speech herself.

What does the King think about annexation?

While Trump’s annexation threats made headlines around the world, Buckingham Palace has remained silent. Asked directly for the palace’s response in March, a spokesperson told CTV News that it’s “not something we would comment on.”

While some Canadians would have liked to hear the King weigh in, the Statute of Westminster prohibits the monarch from acting outside of the advice of the minister of a given dominion, which for Canada is Carney.

Earlier this month, Carney said he was the one to ask the King to visit, but did not specify whether he asked him to weigh in on Canada’s relationship the U.S.

Last week: King, Queen visit Canada House in London

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Canada House in London last Tuesday.

The visit was meant to mark Canada House’s 100th anniversary. Home to Canada’s diplomatic mission to the U.K., the grand building on London’s iconic Trafalgar Square also showcases Canadian art, music and culture.

Charles and Camilla met with officials including Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K. Ralph Goodale, who presented the monarch with a ceremonial key to Canada House. Charles’ great-grandfather, King George V, was given a key made of Canadian bronze, silver and nickel when Canada House officially opened in June 1925.

A video posted to the Royal Family’s Instagram page shows the royals touring the building and chatting with Mounties and staff while a remix of Celine Dion’s pop hit “I’m Alive” plays in the background.