The King and Queen are coming to Canada today. Live updates here.

King Charles III attends the presentation of the New Standards at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday May 12, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on their way to Ottawa, where the monarch will soon usher a new session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the royal visit in his post-election victory press conference. He said it “underscores the sovereignty” of Canada after U.S. President Trump threatened annexation.

The King will deliver his throne speech tomorrow. Today, Canada is rolling out the red carpet for the royal couple in Ottawa.

Here are the latest updates.

What is a throne speech?

This will be King Charles’ 20th visit to Canada, but his first time delivering the throne speech.

The speech from the throne opens each session of Parliament. It outlines the Carney government’s priorities for the session, which cannot begin until the speech is delivered.

Typically, Canada’s governor general reads the speech as the monarch’s representative. In 1957 and 1977, Queen Elizabeth was in Canada and chose to read the speech herself.

What does the King think about annexation?

While Trump’s annexation threats made headlines around the world, Buckingham Palace has remained silent. Asked directly for the palace’s response in March, a spokesperson told CTV News that it’s “not something we would comment on.”

While some Canadians would have liked to hear the King weigh in, the Statute of Westminster prohibits the monarch from acting outside of the advice of the minister of a given dominion, which for Canada is Carney.

Earlier this month, Carney said he was the one to ask the King to visit, but did not specify whether he asked him to weigh in on Canada’s relationship the U.S.

Last week: King, Queen visit Canada House in London

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Canada House in London last Tuesday.

The visit was meant to mark Canada House’s 100th anniversary. Home to Canada’s diplomatic mission to the U.K., the grand building on London’s iconic Trafalgar Square also showcases Canadian art, music and culture.

Charles and Camilla met with officials including Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K. Ralph Goodale, who presented the monarch with a ceremonial key to Canada House. Charles’ great-grandfather, King George V, was given a key made of Canadian bronze, silver and nickel when Canada House officially opened in June 1925.

A video posted to the Royal Family’s Instagram page shows the royals touring the building and chatting with Mounties and staff while a remix of Celine Dion’s pop hit “I’m Alive” plays in the background.