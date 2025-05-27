Canada ‘indeed strong and free’ King Charles III says in historic speech from the throne

King Charles says Canada faces a pivotal moment as global trade and key partnerships evolve with economic change ahead.

King Charles III delivered the speech from the throne on Tuesday, kicking off the 45th Parliament with a message centred on national unity and prosperity, and affirming Canada’s sovereignty.

“The Crown has for so long been a symbol of unity for Canada,” he said. “It also represents stability and continuity from the past to the present. As it should, it stands proudly as a symbol of Canada today, in all her richness and dynamism.”

King Charles‘s historic delivery of the speech comes amid tense relations with the United States and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts during the election to position himself as the best person to take on U.S. President Donald Trump.

It is the third time a reigning monarch has delivered the speech, the first being by Queen Elizabeth II, in 1957 and 1977.

“Today, Canada faces another critical moment,” King Charles said, after detailing the geopolitical situation at the time of his mother’s first delivery of the speech from the throne, in 1957. “Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect.”

“The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing,” he added. “Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing.”

The speech from the throne, written by the prime minister and his team, is typically delivered by the governor general, and lays out the government’s priorities for the new Parliament. It is one of the first steps in a new parliamentary session, after the swearing-in of MPs and the election of a new Speaker of the House, which took place Monday.

Carney campaigned on a promise of economic growth and national unity. Earlier this month, he signed a symbolic order signalling his government will prioritize passing his promised middle-class tax cut.

Surrounded by his cabinet shortly after their swearing-in, Carney signed a note of instruction directing his ministers to prepare the legislation to be tabled first thing upon Parliament’s return. That pledge was reiterated in the speech from the throne.

Carney has also promised to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers by Canada Day.

The 25-minute speech lays out other government commitments, including to “build a coalition of like-minded countries,” create a new “major federal project office,” invest in the Canadian Armed Forces and boost the defence industry by joining ReArm Europe, protect more of Canada’s nature, and cap the total number of temporary foreign workers.

“As the anthem reminds us: The True North is indeed strong and free,” King Charles concluded.

In the Senate chamber during the speech were Supreme Court of Canada judges. Also in attendance were several dignitaries, including former prime ministers Stephen Harper, Justin Trudeau, and Kim Campbell.

Mila Mulroney, the wife of the late former prime minister Brian Mulroney, was also in attendance, as were former governors general Michaelle Jean and David Johnston.

With files from CTV News national correspondent Rachel Aiello