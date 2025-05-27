Defence to finish cross-examining hockey player at ex-teammates’ trial

Content advisory: This article includes graphic language and details of alleged sexual assault

Defence lawyers are expected to finish cross-examining a former member of Canada’s world junior hockey team today at the sexual assault trial of five of his ex-teammates.

Brett Howden, who now plays in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights, began testifying by videoconference last Tuesday at the trial of Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.

All five of the accused have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges stem from an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018.

At the time, many members of the 2018 national world junior team were in town for a series of events celebrating their championship win.

Howden has testified that he was in the hotel room with several other players for a period of time that night, but does not remember many details of what happened.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.