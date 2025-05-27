Former PM Jean Chretien misses King Charles’ speech from the throne due to minor heart surgery

Former prime minister Jean Chretien in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien – who was noticeably absent from King Charles III speech from the throne on Tuesday – is recovering from minor heart surgery after receiving a stent.

“Yesterday, former prime minister Jean Chrétien was admitted to the Ottawa Civic hospital after feeling unwell. He has since been transferred to the Ottawa Heart Institute, where he received a stent,” said Chretien spokesperson Bruce Hartley.

“Mr. Chrétien is recovering well and is expected to return home very soon to pursue his normal activities,” Hartley added.

Prior to Tuesday, Chrétien was previously expected to attend the King’s historic speech in Ottawa – along with other former prime ministers Justin Trudeau, Stephen Harper and Kim Campbell.

The 91-year-old was most recently seen campaigning for the Liberals during this year’s federal election. He also delivered a speech at the Liberal leadership convention back in March when Mark Carney won the party’s top job and assumed the role as prime minister.

Following Trudeau’s resignation in January and before the Liberals’ turnaround in the polls to win the election, Chrétien had spoken to CTV’s Question Period, saying “It is a fundamental condition for (the Liberals) to come back to be the radical centre.”

In 2007, at age 73, Chrétien underwent a quadruple bypass heart surgery, one day after complaining about his chest pains to a heart specialist while golfing.

Chrétien served as Canada’s 20th prime minister from 1993 to 2003.