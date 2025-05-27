‘I just couldn’t take it anymore’: Why one long-term care worker left the industry

Wendy Harvie of Oshawa, Ont., shares why she quit her job at a long-term care facility.

Warning: Story contains graphic details

Wendy Harvie decided to quit after working for 14 years as a personal support worker at a private nursing home.

The 60-year-old woman from Oshawa, Ont., who is now self-employed with private clients, told CTVNews.ca in a video interview Tuesday that she endured years of violence at work, including “abuse” from residents.

“We were always having somebody up at night that was disruptive or aggressive or violent, like there was always somebody that was up that didn’t go to bed, that would be up screaming for no reason,” Harvie said.

She says she and her coworkers suffered injuries from residents using canes, walkers, cups and hot drinks as weapons, adding she was punched, kicked and pinched. She described how residents dug their nails, usually full of feces, into her skin. They also scratched her, pulled her hair and spit on her.

During her time there, she says workers like her didn’t feel safe or supported. Before she quit her job around 10 years ago, Harvie says she had taken about eight months of stress leave from work.

Harvie is among the rising number of people who have left the long-term care industry in Canada. The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) released a study last week that highlighted the challenge of meeting the demand for long-term care workers in the country.

These workers include nurse practitioners, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

The study says most health-care job vacancies in 2023 were for staff who often work at long-term care facilities, including registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, licensed practical nurses and personal support workers. The CIHI says these vacancies have risen steadily since 2015 and “remain elevated” for many jobs.

Harvie says most of her past colleagues didn’t have benefits since they weren’t considered full-time employees. Workers were often called in for extra shifts and couldn’t take time off Christmas in part because of staff shortages, she said.

“I didn’t know that there was such a thing at the time, that it was anxiety,” she said of her experience. “Over the years, I just couldn’t take it anymore.”