‘The true north is indeed strong and free,’ King Charles III says as he delivers throne speech. Live updates here.

King Charles III affirmed Canada’s strength on the world stage during a rare appearance in the Senate today, where he delivered the speech from the throne.

It was the first time in nearly half a century that a monarch delivered Canada’s speech from the throne from the Senate chambers, effectively laying out Prime Minister Mark Carney’s goals for the upcoming parliamentary session.

In his speech, the King touched on Canada’s relationship with the U.S., saying the two “have begun defining a new economic and security relationship … to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.”He also said Canada can build “new alliances and a new economy.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Canada yesterday on Carney’s request.

Follow for the latest updates.

12:15 p.m. EDT: King at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A bugler is playing “The Last Post” -- a regulation call used by the Canadian Armed Forces, typically played in the evening to signal the completion of the setting of night sentinels or sentry posts.

A moment of silence will follow.

Royal Canadian Army Cadet Sergeant Olivia Vernelli will then place the wreath on the Tomb. She received the Silver Cross in honour of her late father, Master Corporal Francis Vernelli. Aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force will then perform a flyover.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a cenotaph that contains the remains of an unidentified Canadian soldier who had been buried near Vimy Ridge in France — the site of a famous Canadian victory in the First World War.

bugler A bugler plays 'The Last Post.'

12:05 p.m. EDT: A moment for remembrance

The group is now headed to the National War Memorial in Confederation Square, located in downtown Ottawa, for a remembrance ceremony.

The King will be accompanied by wreath bearer Ret’d Sergeant Wendy Jocko, who is also the former chief of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation.

12 p.m. EDT: King departs Senate

The King, joined by Queen Camilla, are now leaving the Senate after concluding his speech. Outside, they’re greeting members of the public who are crowded behind a fence before the Senate grounds.

11:37 a.m. EDT: The King concludes Canada is a ‘force for good’

King Charles again referenced his late mother‘s visit to Canada. At that time, she said that “against the backdrop of international affairs, no nation could live unto itself.

“It is a source of great pride that, in the following decades, Canada has continued to set an example to the world in her conduct and values, as a force for good,” he added. “As the anthem reminds us, the true north is indeed strong and free.”

Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and King Charles talk ahead of the King delivering speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

11:34 a.m. EDT: Government to cut spending

The government will scale down government spending growth to two per cent after it had been “growing by nine per cent every year,” said the King.

“Transfers to provinces, territories, or individuals will be maintained,” he added. “The government will balance its operating budget over the next three years by cutting waste, capping the public service, ending duplication, and deploying technology to improve public sector productivity.”

11:32 a.m. EDT: Indigenous loan program expanded

Speaking more about the government‘s relationship with Indigenous peoples, the King said the government will double the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program from $5 billion to $10 billion.He said the increase would allow more communities “to become owners of major projects.”

11:30 a.m. EDT: King talks environment

“Nature is core to Canada’s identity,” said the King. He added the Liberal government will “protect more of Canada’s nature than ever before through the creation of new national parks, national urban parks, marine protected areas, and other conservation initiatives.”

11:28 a.m. EDT: New tools for border agents, RCMP

The King says the government will give border agents new tools to fight drug trafficking, mentioning specifically “fentanyl and its precursors.”

Fentanyl was a sticking point for U.S. President Donald Trump, who justified tariffs against Canada, saying it was not doing enough to stop the drug’s flow into the U.S.

Further, the King added:“The government will hire 1,000 more RCMP personnel. It will change firearms licensing and strengthen enforcement of yellow and red flag laws. Weapons licences for those convicted of intimate partner violence and those subject to protection orders will be revoked.”

11:23 a.m. EDT: ‘Canada builds things that last’

After talking international trade, the King is now describing the government‘s plans to improve affordability and internal commerce.

He said the federal government plans to “strike co-operation agreements with every interested province and territory within six months.

“When Canadians come together, Canada builds things that last,” he added.

King Charles King Charles inspects an honour guard at the Senate of Canada building in Ottawa before reading the throne speech during a royal visit on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

11:17 a.m. EDT: King speaks about U.S.-Canada relations

“Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away. And that by staying true to Canadian values, Canada can build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians,” the King said.

“The prime minister and the president of the United States, for example, have begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S., rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.”

11:16 a.m. EDT: King talks trade

“The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing. Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing,” said the King.

11:15 a.m. EDT: ‘Canada has dramatically changed,’ says the King

“It has been nearly 70 years since the Sovereign first opened Parliament. In the time since, Canada has dramatically changed,” said the King, referencing a repatriated constitution and “immense growth.”

He also reflected on his mother‘s visit in 1957, the last time a monarch opened Parliament.“In the decades since, history has been punctuated by epoch-making events: the Vietnam War, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the start of the war on terror.

“Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect.”

11:10 a.m. EDT: King begins speech with land acknowledgement

King Charles opened his speech with a land acknowledgement, as the monarch recognized the Senate is situated on the “unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg people.”

British colonialism in Canada began in 1670, when the Crown granted the Hudson’sBay Company legal and trading rights to lands surrounding the Hudson Bay – which comprised an area that would later form portions of Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Nunavut.

“This land acknowledgement is a recognition of shared history as a nation,” he said. “While continuing to deepen my own understanding, it is my great hope that in each of your communities, and collectively as a country, a path is found toward truth and reconciliation, in both word and deed.”

11:09 a.m. EDT: The King’s speech begins

The King, sitting at the head of the Senate and flanked by the prime minister, is beginning his speech.His opening words: “It is with a sense of deep pride and pleasure that my wife and I join you here today, as we witness Canadians coming together in a renewed sense of national pride, unity, and hope.”

10:46 a.m. EDT: Métis fiddler performs

Red River Métis fiddler Morgan Grace, 18, is performing for the King and Queen in the Senate chamber.

Métis fiddlers are known for a style that‘s different from European and French-Canadian traditions.

Red River Métis fiddler Morgan Grace Red River Métis fiddler Morgan Grace performs in the Senate chamber

Their instruments’bottomstrings areoften tuned up from standardized tuning. Syncopated beats are common, according to the Manitoba Métis Federation‘s account.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

10:40 a.m. EDT: Trudeau attends royal visit

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau also made an appearance today, photographed speaking with a number of familiar faces in Canadian politics past and present.

Trudeau at royal visit Former prime ministers Justin Trudeau, left, and Kim Campbell speak ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Among those people was another former prime minister, Kim Campbell, and Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner.He also made a notable choice in footwear: a pair of turquoise suede sneakers with orange stripes.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

Trudeau shoes: Royal visit Former prime minister Justin Trudeau's shoes are shown ahead of King Charles delivering the speech from the throne in the Senate in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

10:19 a.m. EDT: First Nation drum group, Metis fiddler performing

Local First Nation drum group Ottawa River Singers is performing for the group.

Their performance comprises one of three Indigenous events scheduled today centring First Nations, Inuit, and Métis culture. Next up is 28-year-old Red River Métis fiddler Morgan Grace.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

Ottawa River Singers perform for King Charles Ottawa River Singers perform for King Charles III, the Queen and their entourage in Ottawa.

10: 13 a.m. EDT: Carney greets the King and Queen

Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, are greeting the royals.

They’re joined by the Usher of the Black Rod J. Greg Peters, who earlier this year was gifted a sword from King Charles. In March, Peters met the king at Buckingham Palace to receive the ceremonial weapon.

The usher is a 600-year-old position in Westminster-style parliaments, tasked with a combination of ceremonial and administrative duties.

He acts as the personal attendant to the King when he is in Parliament.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

10:10 a.m. EDT: King gets 21-gun salute

The King is now receiving full military honours. That includes a royal salute, a 100-person guard of honour from the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Canadian Regiment, an inspection of the guard and band, and the firing of 21 guns.

“God save the King!” yells someone from the crowd of onlookers.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

King Charles III King Charles III formally inspects Canadian the Canadian honour guard.

10:05 a.m. EDT: Motorcades arrive for royal pickup

The royals are getting an official escort to the Senate in Canada’s state landau – a four-wheeled, mostly black and purple chariot used to carry ambassadors, heads of states, the governor general and other high-profile people during ceremonial events.

The carriage is porting the King and Queen down Wellington Street to Parliament Hill, surrounded by 28 RCMP-supplied horses (groups of fourteen are split between the front and back of the landau).

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

King arrives at the Senate The King and Queen arrive on the Senate grounds in Canada's official state landau.

9:50 a.m. EDT: Kinew: Sovereignty ‘should not be disrespected’

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, who is in Ottawa for King Charles’s speech today, says the visit sends a message that Canada’s sovereignty “should not be disrespected,” in reference to the country’s “bruising encounter” with U.S. President Donald Trump.

He also said his province could play a pivotal part in national unity and external trade.

“Manitoba is a part of the west, but we’re also a maritime province,” he told CTV News, noting its connection to Hudson Bay – which also touches Nunavut, Ontario and Quebec.

The premier says that shared coastline could expedite resources from Canada’s west to the east.

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca journalist

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks to CTV News from Ottawa, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

What is a throne speech?

This will be King Charles’s 20th visit to Canada, but his first time delivering the throne speech.

The speech from the throne opens each session of Parliament. The session cannot begin until it‘s delivered.

Typically, Canada’s governor general reads the speech as the monarch’s representative. In 1957 and 1977, Queen Elizabeth II was in Canada and chose to read the speech herself.

This year, Carney said the King’s appearance “underscores the sovereignty” of Canada.

Mark Carney meets King Charles III Prime Minister Mark Carney has an audience with King Charles at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The royal arrival

The King and Queen arrived Monday. Here’s how their first day unfolded:

5:25 p.m. EDT: Queen sworn in as member of King’s Privy Council

Queen Camilla has been sworn in as a member of the King’s Privy Council.

According to the government‘s press release, the council is “a group comprised of cabinet ministers, former cabinet ministers and other prominent Canadians appointed to advise The King on issues of importance to the country.”

She signed the Oath Book as part of the ceremony.

“Admission to the Privy Council would provide The Queen with a constitutional role as an advisor to His Majesty on Canadian affairs,” the press release explains.

4 p.m. EDT: PM meets with King

Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with the King. Carney says “it‘s our honour to have you here.”

The King and Queen will also hold audiences today with the leaders of three Indigenous organizations — Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse, ITK President Natan Obed and Métis National Council President Victoria Pruden.

This is an addition to the schedule and should happen at 5:15 p.m.

The Canadian Press

3:45 p.m. EDT: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon meets with King

The King and the Gov. Gen. Mary Simon sit down for a meeting. The Governor General can be heard saying “welcome home” as the two shake hands.

Simon tells him that Canadians who came out to see him today have been very happy. The King responded in a low voice and was heard saying “it‘s very kind.”

The pair sat down, and media were ushered out of the room.

The Canadian Press

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon meets King Charles III Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, has an audience with King Charles at Rideau Hall in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

3:15 p.m. EDT: King, Queen meet with Gov. Gen. Simon, PM Carney

The King and Queen are exiting Rideau Hall. They’ll soon have an audience with the Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, and later, Carney.

2:50 p.m. EDT: Royals at tree-planting ceremony

The King and Queen will partake in a tree-planting ceremony, which according to a government press release, is said to symbolize friendship and co-operation between the two countries. The tree is a blue beech, which is native to Southern Ontario.

This will be King Charles III’s fifth tree planted at Rideau Hall and the second by the couple together.

Planting of commemorative trees has been a Canadian tradition since the early 1900s.

About the blue beech:

The slow-growing tree will reach a height of around eight metres. Its bark is generally a smooth, dark grey colour, which coats branches bearing nuts that grow in a leaf-like structure called a bract. In nature, deer and beaver eat the blue beech’s leaves and twigs. Birds and small mammals eat the tree’s seeds and nuts. The trees are also popular hangouts for butterflies.

1:45 p.m. EDT: King drops the puck

Ballet Aztlan performs at Lansdowne Park ahead of the King’s arrival. Aztlan is the Aztec word for “lands of the gods.” Several groups are performing to showcase Canada’s unique mosaic of cultures.

King Charles King Charles participate in a ceremonial puck drop with street hockey captains Chris Phillips, left and Desiree Scott during a visit to Lansdowne Park in Ottawa on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Children from the African Hockey Association and l’Association de hockey féminin Vallée de Gatineau are set to play a street hockey game, with the King dropping the puck.

Honorary coaches are being introduced before the game starts. They include former Senators defenceman Chris Phillips and Olympic soccer gold medalist Desiree Scott.

The receiving line for the King includes Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Steven Guilbeault and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

The Canadian Press

1:37 p.m. EDT: Royals heading to Lansdowne Park

The King and Queen are entering their motorcade, which will head to the first of a series of events scheduled over the next two days.

The event takes place at Lansdowne Park on the north shore of the Rideau Canal. It‘s open to the public.

King Charles King Charles and Prime Minister Mark Carney speak as they view a community gathering at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa during a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The royals will meet Canadians, some of whom may have travelled a long way to take part in the visit.

They’ll also speak to local vendors and artisans who are meant to represent a variety of Canadian values, including diversity, inclusion and sustainability, government officials told members of the press in a previous technical briefing.

1:28 p.m. EDT: Queen gets red and white flowers

Queen Camilla has been given a bouquet of red and white flowers, referencing the colours of Canada.

Royal visit King Charles and Queen Camilla greet students from Stittsville and Gatineau at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday, May 26. (CTV News)

1:17 p.m. EDT: Royals touch down in Ottawa

The King and Queen have arrived at an official reception centre at the Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport.

Prime Minister Carney is also at the site to greet them. He’s joined by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and three Indigenous leaders: Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed and Metis National Council President Victoria Pruden.

Also there to meet the royals: Ontario’s lieutenant governor, Edith Dumont, and 25 members of the Royal Canadian Dragoons, the army’s senior armoured regiment.

King Charles King Charles and Queen Camilla's plane arrives at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa for a royal visit on Monday, May 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

1:05 p.m. EDT: Carney arrives at the airport

Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived at the airport to greet the royals.

Students from local Ottawa schools are also standing in line to watch King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive.

Music played by the RCMP can be heard in the background as onlookers patiently wait.

12:30 p.m. EDT: First Nations leaders have a message

Dozens of First Nations leaders from across the country gathered in front of Parliament Hill with a message for the King: respect your treaty partners.

The leaders say they also want the Liberals to take action on reforming the child welfare system, protecting traditional lands and building infrastructure desperately needed in Indigenous communities.

The Canadian Press

11:40 a.m. EDT: Change in national protocol

CTV News royal commentator Richard Berthelsen says Canada’s Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will be the one to welcome the King and Queen at the foot of the stairs upon arrival.

Accompanying her will be the prime minister as well as other high-ranking officials, including the national Indigenous leadership.

“This is a very significant change in our national protocol where the leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, the Inuit Tapirisat and the Metis peoples, will be there to greet the King,” Berthelsen told CTV News.

11:00 a.m. EDT: Royal Family looks back in time

Ahead of their visit, the Royal Family reminisced on their past visits to Canada, sharing photos to social media.

In one photo, King Charles III, then-Prince of Wales, can be seen greeting crowds on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 1975.

In another, the King and Queen are seen in Brigis, N.L., during their first visit to Canada as a couple in 2009.

Later today, Their Majesties will arrive in Ottawa, Canada. Take a look back at some of their previous visits to the country…



🍁 The then Prince of Wales greets crowds on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, 1975 (Getty Images)

🍁 Their Majesties in Brigis, Newfoundland and Labrador,… pic.twitter.com/2chCVdmolj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 26, 2025

10:50 a.m. EDT: Governor General’s statement ahead of royal visit

Canada’s Gov. Gen. Mary Simon also released a statement this morning ahead of the royal visit, saying the trip “holds profound significance” at this point.

“It reaffirms the enduring constitutional bond that has shaped Canada’s journey into a proud and independent nation,” the statement says. “Their visit invites us to reflect on who we are and to celebrate our distinct national identity.”

The Governor General is expected to greet the King and Queen upon their arrival in Ottawa today at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

10:20 a.m. EDT: Prime minister‘s statement ahead of visit

Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement earlier this morning welcoming the royal family to Canada.

“The Royal Visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown – one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values,” the statement from the Prime Minister‘s Office reads. “A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity, and confidence of our people.”

King Charles III will deliver the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber, the statement continues, nearly 70 years after Canada’s sovereign first opened Parliament.

Carney reiterated the bond between the two countries, while noting Canada’s strengths in the 21st century.

The prime minister also hinted at the contents of tomorrow’s speech from the King, outlining “the government‘s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe.”

What is a throne speech?

This will be King Charles’ 20th visit to Canada, but his first time delivering the throne speech.

The speech from the throne opens each session of Parliament. It outlines the Carney government‘s priorities for the session, which cannot begin until the speech is delivered.

Typically, Canada’s governor general reads the speech as the monarch’s representative. In 1957 and 1977, Queen Elizabeth was in Canada and chose to read the speech herself.

What does the King think about annexation?

While Trump’s annexation threats made headlines around the world, Buckingham Palace has remained silent. Asked directly for the palace’s response in March, a spokesperson told CTV News that it‘s “not something we would comment on.”

While some Canadians would have liked to hear the King weigh in, the Statute of Westminster prohibits the monarch from acting outside of the advice of the minister of a given dominion, which for Canada is Carney.

Earlier this month, Carney said he was the one to ask the King to visit, but did not specify whether he asked him to weigh in on Canada’s relationship the U.S.

Last week: King, Queen visit Canada House in London

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Canada House in London last Tuesday.

The visit was meant to mark Canada House’s 100th anniversary. Home to Canada’s diplomatic mission to the U.K., the grand building on London’s iconic Trafalgar Square also showcases Canadian art, music and culture.

Charles and Camilla met with officials including Canadian High Commissioner to the U.K. Ralph Goodale, who presented the monarch with a ceremonial key to Canada House. Charles’ great-grandfather, King George V, was given a key made of Canadian bronze, silver and nickel when Canada House officially opened in June 1925.

A video posted to the Royal Family’s Instagram page shows the royals touring the building and chatting with Mounties and staff while a remix of Celine Dion’s pop hit “I’m Alive” plays in the background.