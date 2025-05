A Canada Boarder Services Agency (CBSA) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Kilos of fentanyl and other narcotics were seized by the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) as a result of a large-scale operation.

“During the operation, border services officers examined shipments, with a special focus on mail, air freight and sea containers going to the United States,” a CBSA press release reads.

More than 100 fentanyl seizures led to 1.73 kg being intercepted in British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta.

More details to come…