Canadian doctors group challenging constitutionality of Alberta transgender law

Medical tools are pictured in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

EDMONTON — A group representing Canada’s doctors is challenging the constitutionality of Alberta’s legislation limiting access to medical treatment for transgender youth, arguing it violates their Charter right to freedom of conscience.

The Canadian Medical Association says the court challenge is meant to protect the relationship between patients and doctors when it comes to making treatment decisions.

The legislation was part of a trio of bills Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government passed last year affecting transgender people.

Besides blocking doctors from prescribing hormone therapy and puberty blockers to those under the age of 16, the government also banned transgender women from competing in amateur women’s sports and made it a requirement for children under 16 to receive parental consent to change their names or pronouns at school.

Smith has said the legislation is necessary to protect children and ensure they don’t make major decisions before they reach adulthood.

Association president Dr. Joss Reimer says the government’s legislation interferes with a doctor’s ability to help patients in choosing the best care possible.

Dr. Jake Donaldson, a family physician in Calgary who is involved in the challenge, says the legislation has put him and other doctors in a state of moral crisis.

Donaldson says he went into medicine to help people, and the legislation means he’d have to refuse care to patients who could significantly benefit from it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press