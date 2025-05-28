Funerals planned for Walkerton crash victims

The families of four young Walkerton softball players, and their coach, killed in a tragic car crash near London last Friday, have released funeral details for their five loved ones.

The family of 16-year-old Kaydance Ford from Chesley, Ont. will hold a celebration of life at the Chesley Ball Diamonds on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Her obituary said she excelled in athletic and shop programs at school, and was “immensely adored” by her direct and extended family.

Kaydance Ford Walkerton Crash victim 16-year-old Kaydance Ford from Chesley, Ont., one of four student athletes from Walkerton District Community School killed in a car crash near London, Ont. on May 23, 2025. (Source: Rhody Family Funeral Home)

17-year-old Rowan McLeod of Tara, Ont. will be remembered by family and friends at the Chesley Arena on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Her obituary says she was passionate about sports, playing softball, broomball, and hockey. Mourners are asked to wear pink, Rowan’s favourite colour, to the time of remembrance.

Rowan McLeod Walkerton Crash victim 17-year-old Rowan McLeod from Tara, Ont., one of four student athletes from Walkerton District Community School killed in a car crash near London, Ont. on May 23, 2025. (Source: Rhody Family Funeral Home)

Teacher and coach, 33-year-old Mathew Eckert from Owen Sound will be remembered during a celebration of life at the Owen Sound District Secondary School on Sunday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. His obituary says Mat had a natural gift for sports, but specifically lacrosse, which he both played and coached. It went on to say, “Mat found his calling in both teaching and coaching — a life purpose that brought him immeasurable joy. His legacy is one of service, kindness, encouragement, inclusiveness, and love. He had a unique gift for helping others believe in themselves, often putting their needs above his own. Mat went above and beyond to ensure that every student felt seen, supported, and given every opportunity to succeed. His life, though heartbreakingly short, leaves a lasting impact on innumerable lives—a ripple effect of goodness that will continue for generations.”

Mathew Eckert Walkerton Crash victim 33-year-old Mathew Eckert of Owen Sound, Ont., a teacher and coach from Walkerton District Community School, who was killed in a car crash near London, Ont. on May 23, 2025. (Source: Wood Funeral Home)

16-year-old Danica Baker and 17-year-old Olivia Rourke will have a joint funeral service at the Walkerton Community Centre on Saturday at 11 a.m. Baker, from Mildmay, Ont., was remembered as a loving daughter and sister in her obituary.

Danica Baker Walkerton crash 16-year-old Danica Baker, from Walkerton, Ont., one of four student athletes from Walkerton District Community School killed in a car crash near London, Ont. on May 23, 2025. (Source: Cameron's Funeral Services)

Rourke’s family shared the following statement in the wake of their daughter’s tragic death:

“It is with overwhelming grief that we confirm the loss of our beloved daughter, Olivia. No words can capture the depth of our sorrow or the pain we are experiencing as a family. Olivia was a light in our lives – full of kindness, laughter, dance, song and love – and her absence leaves a void that will never be filled and always remembered.

We know this grief is shared with others and we extend our deepest condolences to the other families that are grieving alongside us in this tragic time.

We would like to take the opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to the first responders, police, and emergency services for all their efforts and communication.

We ask for privacy and space as we navigate this devastating time and begin to grieve together as a family. We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from the community both locally and afar. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and love from all those who knew and loved Olivia as well as those who did not.”

Olivia Rourke Walkerton Crash victim 17-year-old Olivia Rourke from Walkerton, Ont., one of four student athletes from Walkerton District Community School killed in a car crash near London, Ont. on May 23, 2025. (Source: Rourke family)

Rourke’s obituary can be found here.