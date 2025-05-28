Missing N.S. children were seen day before disappearance: police

Jack and Lilly Sullivan, who were reported missing from their home in Nova Scotia's Pictou County on May 2, 2025, are pictured.

Police have confirmed two children who disappeared in rural Nova Scotia almost four weeks ago were seen with family the day before they were reported missing.

It’s believed Lilly Sullivan, 6, and Jack Sullivan, 4, wandered away from their home on Gairloch Road in Lansdowne Station, N.S., the morning of May 2.

The RCMP confirmed Wednesday investigators have collected hours of video from the area and they are now asking the public for additional footage.

“Based on the details we’ve gathered so far, we’ve confirmed that Lilly and Jack were observed in public with family members on the afternoon of May 1,” said Cpl. Sandy Matharu with the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit in a Wednesday news release.

“We’re now asking anyone who has dashcam footage or video along Gairloch Rd. between 12 p.m. on April 28 and 12 p.m. on May 2 to contact us.”

The RCMP launched an extensive air and ground search for the siblings, which covered 5.5 square kilometres of heavily wooded and rural terrain, shortly after they were reported missing.

The search, which involved hundreds of people, dogs, drones, divers and helicopters, was scaled back five days later.

Four additional searches have since taken place on May 8, 9, 17 and 18. Police say any future searches will be determined based on the course of their investigation.

Police have followed up on tips from the public, saying they have received more than 355 so far.

They also say they have interviewed more than 50 people, and have more interviews planned in the coming days.

Few other details about the investigation have been released.

“RCMP officers from various teams are fully engaged in finding out what happened to Lilly and Jack, and we’re using all tools and resources to determine the circumstances of their disappearance,” said Matharu. “We understand people’s desire for answers and updates. However, as this is an active investigation, we’re unable to discuss details of our ongoing work.”

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts, or who has video footage to share with police, is asked to call the Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit at 902-896-5060 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page