National chief says First Nations growing frustrated with ‘fast-track’ approach

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks during a new conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says she doesn’t blame First Nations leaders who are voicing frustration with governments promising to fast-track development in their territories in the name of national unity.

Some chiefs are even citing the Indigenous rights protest movement Idle No More, which took hold under former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government as it looked to ramp up resource development.

“I don’t blame them. They’re frustrated and they’re being disrespected,” National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said Wednesday morning.

“If we’re not at the table making these decisions right off the bat, this is what happens and it causes the Canadian government more problems later.”

In the throne speech read Tuesday by King Charles, the federal government vowed to eliminate all federal barriers to internal trade and labour mobility by Canada Day.

It also promised to reconfigure approval processes for infrastructure projects to fast-track projects of “national significance.”

Woodhouse Nepinak said First Nations across the country are united on the need to ensure their treaty and inherent rights are respected, and she expects to speak with Prime Minister Mark Carney in the days ahead.

In a joint media release issued Wednesday, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, the Assembly of First Nations and the Southern Chiefs Organization said that First Nations must have guiding roles in the new Major Federal Project Office promised by Carney.

“These (major project) announcements raise immediate concerns if they don’t involve First Nations right from the start,” the media release said.

“As King Charles remarked on the need for ‘renewal’ during a time of global instability, treaty leadership reminds all Canadians that the foundation of this country remains unresolved. If this throne speech truly marks a new chapter, then let it begin with the truth. First Nations are not seeking reconciliation through symbolism -- we are demanding justice through implementation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.