Retired detective continues testifying at hockey players’ sex assault trial

Ontario hockey sexual assault trial hears testimony about Det. Steve Newton’s 2018 interview with player Michael McLeod. TSN's Rick Westhead reports.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

Retired police officer Steven Newton continued his testimony in a London, Ont., courtroom on Wednesday morning, in the sexual assault trial of five former team Canada junior hockey players.

The Crown entered into evidence a 36-minute video of the original police interview between Newton and Alex Formenton from Nov. 24, 2018.

In the video, Formenton was seen wearing a black suit and a white collared shirt with no tie.

Newton told Formenton he was there to learn everything about what happened, so he can make the best determination by doing an investigation.

At the time of the interview, Newton told Formenton he didn’t feel he had identified necessary grounds for charges of a sexual assault, and that over the course of their discussion, if at any point he felt he could determine an assault occurred, he would stop the interview and notify Formenton.

Formenton told Newton he received a text message from Micheal Mcleod at around 2 a.m. on June 19, 2018, saying there was a girl in their hotel room who wanted to have a threesome.

He says Mcleod only sent the text to him, not to a group chat.

He said after arriving at room 209 at the Delta Hotel in London, Ont., the complaint, known as E.M., was offering to give oral sex.

Formenton said after E.M. gave oral sex to Carter Hart, she walked into the washroom and “came out fully naked and was asking who wanted to have sex with her.”

After having consensual sex with E.M., Formenton said he had a shower to get ready for bed. He says he left the bathroom and saw the women giving oral sex to Hart again, before giving oral sex to Dillon Dubé.

He said she took a break for a couple minutes before “crawling on the bed” where Mcleod was lying and started giving him oral sex.

After that the woman was laying naked on the floor “playing with herself.” Formenton told Newton she seemed to get “frustrated” that no one was doing anything with her.

He described the night as, “pretty awkward of a situation.”

The Crown then entered into evidence a 30-minute audio recording of the original police interview between Newton and Dillon Dubé from Dec.18, 2018.

Dubé told Newton when he walked into room 209 he saw E.M. “laying naked on the floor” and “chirping” the guys for not having sex with her.

He says after she gave Hart oral sex, he pulled down his pants and E.M. then gave him oral sex for about 10 seconds.

Dubé said he “knew it was a bad idea” and had Cal Foote help him pull his pants up before leaving the room.

At the time of the interview Dubé described the night as “weird” and told Newton “it felt like she wanted to be there more than us.”

E.M., alleges she was sexually assaulted in room 209 of the Delta Hotel in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.