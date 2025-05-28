Trump’s former secretary of state says Canadian sovereignty not under threat

Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Secretary of State, takes questions at a media availability following his off-the-record keynote address at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show, CANSEC, in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former secretary of state says Canada doesn’t have to worry about its sovereignty being threatened by the United States.

Mike Pompeo says he’s certain Canada will do everything necessary to protect its independence.

Trump has launched tariff barrages that threaten the Canadian economy, has called repeatedly for Canada to become a U.S. state and is now urging the government of Prime Minister Mark Carney to join a planned multi-billion-dollar space-based missile defence project.

Pompeo made the remarks at the CANSEC trade show in Ottawa this afternoon during a public press conference, after addressing defence contractors in private.

He spoke just a day after King Charles delivered a speech from the throne in Parliament that emphasized Canada’s status as a sovereign nation and said the “true North is strong and free.”

Prime Minister Carney told Trump when the two met in the Oval Office that Canada will never allow itself to be absorbed by the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press