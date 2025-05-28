WSIB strike: OCEU heads back to the bargaining table

The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) has confirmed that the Ontario Compensation Employees Union (OCEU) has headed back to the bargaining table.

“The WSIB remains committed to reaching a fair, and reasonable agreement that recognizes the needs of people who are injured as our top priority,” WSIB told CTV News in a statement.

On Monday, WSIB put out a news release, marking the one-week mark since union executives walked away from negotiations. This week is the second week for the strike.

“When someone is injured at work, they need to know that the WSIB is here to help, and we are,” said Jeff Lang, president and CEO of WSIB.

“Since the strike began, we have continued to help people recover and return to work because that’s job one for all of us.”