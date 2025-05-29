Conservative Senate leader criticizes $330K rebrand of high-speed rail project

A Via Rail train is seen on tracks in Dorval, Que., as it heads out of Montreal on May 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — The Senate opposition leader says it was “irresponsible” for a federal Crown corporation to spend $330,000 on a rebranding exercise.

Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos says the decision to pay an outside marketing firm to help design a new name and brand for a Via Rail subsidiary was another example of wasteful spending by the Liberal government.

Housakos was referring to Alto, a Crown corporation responsible for building a high speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press show the corporation changed its name and pivoted to high-speed rail because of a lack of public support for a high-frequency rail project announced in 2021.

It changed its name from VIA-HFR to Alto as part of its rebranding.

The high-speed rail project was officially announced in February and would take passengers from Montreal to Toronto in just three hours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press