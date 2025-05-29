One of accused hockey players testifies at sexual assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham told the court she would not be calling anymore witnesses and was formally closing the Crown’s case in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team in a London, Ont. courtroom.

On Thursday, David Humphrey, representing Michael McLeod, said he would not be calling evidence, given McLeod’s police statement in 2018 was already shown in court via video taken in 2018.

Megan Savard, lawyer for Carter Hart, called on Hart to testify in the trial.

Savard asked Hart about the complainant, known as E.M.

“Did you have sexual contact with her?” Savard asked.

“Yes,” he answered.

“Was it consensual?” Savard asked.

“Yes,” Hart answered.

Hart testified he saw E.M. laying on a bedsheet on the floor masturbating and asking guys to have sex with her, in room 209 of the Delta Hotel in London, Ont.

Savard asked Hart how he was feeling about what was going on in the room.

“Pretty excited,” he said.

“I’m 19 years old and there’s a naked girl in the room doing these things willingly. I’d never seen something like this before.”

Hart testified he was single at the time but “did not want to have intercourse with her” and asked if she could give him oral sex.

He said E.M. crawled towards him on her knees and gave him oral sex. The sexual encounter lasted “about 30 to 60 seconds” because he “couldn’t get fully erect”, he said.

Hart testified that E.M. started to get “annoyed” because no one was having sex with her.

He said he remembers Alex Formenton going to the washroom with E.M.

Court previously heard Formenton and E.M. had sexual intercourse in the washroom; the Crown alleges that was nonconsensual.

Hart testified he was standing next to where Cal Foote did the splits that night.

The sexual assault charge against Foote stems from the Crown’s allegation he did the splits over E.M.’s face while she was laying on the ground, and his genitals grazed her face.

Hart said Foote did not make physical contact with E.M. and he was fully clothed.

E.M., alleges she was sexually assaulted in room 209 of the Delta Hotel in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.