125 firefighters coming from U.S. to help battle Manitoba wildfires: Kinew

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew updates Manitoba's current wildfire situation on May 30, 2025.

Manitoba is receiving help from south of the border to battle the numerous wildfires burning in the province.

Premier Wab Kinew announced Friday that 125 firefighters from the United States will be coming to Manitoba.

“That’s 100 firefighters proper and then 25 managerial workers who will be able to provide logistical support,” said Kinew.

“It really does just underline how serious this situation is.”

Kinew said two helicopters that are from Colombia are also being deployed from the United States.

The premier thanked all the provinces and territories that have provided support, whether it be manpower or extra firefighting equipment.

Before speaking at the news conference, Kinew said he was in contact with the federal government, stressing the need for more firefighters and equipment as the situation continues to unfold.

“This is going to be a continued effort to keep Manitobans safe,” said Kinew. “In addition to people who are going to be on the front lines battling the flames, we also need people who are going to be cooks, and able to demobilize and move equipment, people who can map the fires as they continue to develop, and then all the transportation and logistics, the mechanics that support the aircrafts.”

Kinew said he understands that Manitoba isn’t the only province that needs assistance at this time, but they are all working together to deal with this emergency situation.