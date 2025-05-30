Canada Post asks jobs minster to force union to vote on ‘final offers’

A Canada Post worker arrives for work in Montreal on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Union officials are meeting with Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu in Ottawa on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — Canada Post says it has asked Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu to force a union vote on the proposals the Crown corporation presented to members earlier this week.

Canada Post presented its “final offers” to the union representing 55,000 workers on Wednesday, with concessions including an end to compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts - a major sticking point in the talks.

Canada Post says in a statement that the parties are at an impasse and it believes the best hope of reaching a new collective agreement is a vote administered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

The Crown corporation said this week it logged nearly $1.3 billion in operating losses last year, raising further questions about its business model as letter volumes plunge and fears of a second strike in six months persist.

Union representatives met with Hajdu on Friday and say rallies are planned across the country on Saturday.

The Canadian Press