Fast-moving winds are making Sask. wildfires difficult to contain: province

WATCH: Fast-moving winds are making wildfires burning in northern Sask. difficult to contain, provincial officials said on Friday.

Fast-moving winds are making wildfires burning in northern Saskatchewan difficult to contain, provincial officials said on Friday.

Wildfires have moved significant distances thanks to windy conditions, according to Steve Roberts from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, who provided an update on the ongoing situation Friday afternoon.

Roberts said a fire in the Flin Flon, Man. and Creighton Sask. area that prompted mandatory evacuations this week is now expected to move closer to the communities.

According to Roberts, firefighting crews are preparing to put up barriers in both the town of Creighton and city of Flin Flon in the event flames reach the outskirts of the communities.

Roberts added that another wildfire is now burning just outside the community of Pelican Narrows.

As of Friday, 15 wildfires were burning in Saskatchewan, seven of them are considered not contained, according to the province.

More than 8,000 people have now been evacuated, while smoke from the fires has also prompted air quality warnings and statements from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

On Thursday, Premier Scott Moe declared a province-wide state of emergency as a result of the wildfires. The state of emergency will be in effect for 30 days and can be extended if need be.

With files from The Canadian Press