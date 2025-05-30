ADVERTISEMENT

Federal government posts $43 billion deficit between April ’24 and March

By The Canadian Press

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill is pictured from the West Gate in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government says it ran a budgetary deficit of $43.2 billion between April 2024 and this past March.

The deficit compared with $50.9 billion for the same stretch in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

According to the Finance Department’s monthly fiscal monitor, revenue for the 10-month period totalled $494.8 billion, up from $444.8 billion a year earlier.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses amounted to $480.3 billion, up from $440.6 billion, boosted by increases across all major categories.

Public debt charges totalled $53.7 billion, up from $47.5 billion.

Net actuarial losses were $4.02 billion, down from $7.56 billion a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.