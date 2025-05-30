Gen Z Canadians make push for end to hyperpartisanship

Jaden Braves, founder and CEO of the Young Politicians of Canada, poses for a photo in Ottawa on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Catherine Morrison

OTTAWA — Hundreds of Gen Z Canadians met in the capital Friday calling for less partisanship at a time of heightened global polarization and uncertainty.

Participants from across the country at the first-of-its-kind youth summit joined forces to break “hyperpartisanship” and push for a future where political parties work together in the country’s best interests.

“I think it’s about the next generation having the incumbency to take on that challenge of breaking out of this entrapment of this understanding as if party lines are the solution and are the answer,” said 16-year-old Jaden Braves, founder of the Young Politicians of Canada.

Braves said between 500 and 1,000 people from across the country took part in the summit virtually or in person. He said there’s a strong sense of engagement among youth right now, spurred on by ongoing tensions with the United States.

“Young Canadians are interested in a strong Canada,” Braves said. “Youth of this generation are recognizing how precious and important our sovereignty and our national identity is.”

“The more involved we are, the stronger a message we send to not just neighbored allies, but to our government.”

Young Politicians of Canada, which was formed in early 2023, recently sent a delegation to Washington to receive a briefing from the National Security Council at the White House. Once back in Canada, the group delivered a report to the government about tariffs and security strategies.

Meilun Yu, who is from Toronto but is studying at the University of Pennsylvania, was a part of that group. At 18 years old, Yu said it’s important to talk to other youth in Canada about current issues because the perspectives of younger people are often ignored.

Nineteen-year-old Leslie Iradukunda, who is from Winnipeg and is studying at the University of Ottawa, said the state of Canada-U.S. relations has pushed her to get more involved in politics.

During the event, attendees had the chance to voice their opinions on policy issues — like climate change, online safety and civic engagement — and vote on how to shape the Young Politicians of Canada’s advocacy.

The lineup of speakers for an evening event Friday included the ambassadors for Ukraine, Germany and Estonia, Sen. Marilou McPhedran, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and Speaker of the House of Commons Francis Scarpaleggia.

“I am so inspired by the fact that we’ve built a national force where thousands of young Canadians can gather, create our guideline and our expectations of how the government is handling policy that’s affecting our futures,” Braves said.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press