‘It was vandalism’: B.C. orders resort to restore ‘Hobo’ Hot Springs after outcry

The B.C. government has ordered a popular resort to clean up and reopen a beloved natural hot spring after it was filled in with dirt and boulders and is now blocked off by a fence.

The pools, known locally as Hobo Hot Springs, are on public land near the shore of Harrison Lake, 200 metres from the Harrison Hot Springs resort. The resort is being blamed for their destruction.

“I thought it was mean spirited. I thought it was a vandalism, and I thought it was just an attempt to stop people enjoying a little bit of the hot spring resource without having to pay for it at the Harrison hotel or at the pool, which they own a block away from the hotel,” said longtime resident and former town mayor John Allen.

The B.C. Ministry of Forests has confirmed the hotel is under investigation related to the damage done to the public pools and an order has been issued under the Water Sustainability Act to restore Hobo Hot Springs to its previous state.

“The resort is going to clean up the springs and return it to its natural state. As part of that, they asked if they could erect a fence around the site,” said Randene Neill, B.C. Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship.

Harrison Hot Springs Resort, a local tourist destination for generations, didn’t respond to multiple interview requests.

The order requires the site to be restored by the end of September.

Fred Talen Harrison Hot Springs mayor, Fred Talen, characterizes the damage done to the free hot spring as a mistake.

“I think unilateral action, treating these natural resources like a monopoly, like they own them sends the wrong message, at least to me. I think public resources should be managed by government for the public’s use and enjoyment,” said Talen.

He believes that despite the damage that has been done, allegedly by the hotel, his community remains indebted to the resort.

“The village owes its reputation nationally, internationally, largely to visitor experiences through the resort over many, many decades,” Talen added, calling the resort a “good corporate citizen.”

That is a characterization not everyone agrees with.

“The hotel has an unfortunate history of arrogance in the village,” Allen told CTV. “They were the main economic driver for the community after logging died off. And they have occupied a premium position in the community, but haven’t done so very responsibly in my opinion.”

The resort could face provincial fines if the Ministry of Forests investigation finds it made changes to a stream without authority, or if it does not follow the order to restore Hobo Hot Springs. It is a resource minister Neill says should be available for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a win-win when people use these hot springs in a respectful way, and let others use them. We hope those hot springs will be there for, you know, well after we’re gone.”