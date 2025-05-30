Mayor of Flin Flon, Man., says fierce winds may cause wildfire to hit his city

The mayor of Flin Flon, Man., says fierce, shifting winds are threatening to propel a nearby raging wildfire into the city and begin burning structures.

“Unless we get one heck of a boost, it’s projected to take chunks out of our town and surrounding areas,” George Fontaine said in an interview Friday.

“It’s looking very ugly right now.”

Fontaine added, “We’re trying to manage and maintain and keep our crews.

“We’re begging for air support (to help douse the fire). It’s really crucial.”

All 5,000 residents of the remote municipality 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg were ordered out this week ahead of a wildfire that began over the boundary in Saskatchewan but is now menacing Flin Flon on its northern perimeter.

There are another 1,000 people in cottages and homes surrounding Flin Flon.

The city has directed all remaining residents to be out before noon Friday, with buses taking those who don’t have shelter to Winnipeg.

Flin Flon Deputy Mayor Allison Dallas-Funk urged residents in a social media video to let them know if anyone is being left behind.

“The RCMP have done door-knocking (and) have gone to apartments. We’ve checked all the seniors complexes, however, we can still miss some folks,” Dallas-Funk said.

Winnipeg has opened up public buildings for evacuees as it deals with hotels already crammed with other fire refugees and conventiongoers.

The province declared a provincewide state of emergency this week to help various levels of government coordinate a response. The federal government has also agreed to deploy the military after being asked for help by Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

Manitoba is having one of its worst fire years in recent memory, with about 17,000 people out of their homes due to the fires. Most of them in the remote north.

The fire menacing Flin Flon began Monday near Creighton, Sask., and quickly jumped the boundary into Manitoba. It has grown from 10 to 40 square kilometres and crews have struggled to contain it.

Water bombers have been intermittently grounded due to heavy smoke and a drone incursion.

The 1,200 or so residents of Creighton have also been ordered out, many of whom have gone to nearby Nipawin, Sask. In total, more than 4,000 people have fled wildfires in Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, Alberta, which has taken the brunt of wildfire damage in recent years, has been comparatively better off.

But the 1,300 residents of Swan Hills, northwest of Edmonton, have been ordered out, as have the 900 residents of Chateh in the northwestern corner of the province.

Canadian Armed Forces helping with evacuations in Manitoba

Canada’s Minister of National Defence shared an update online Friday, saying armed forces have been brought into Manitoba to help evacuate people from communities impacted by the wildfires.

“In response to a request for assistance from Manitoba, (the Canadian Armed Forces) are providing airlift and logistics support to assist in the evacuation of residents,” David McGuinty said in a post on X.

In response to a request for assistance from Manitoba, @CanadianForces are providing airlift and logistics support to assist in the evacuation of residents.



To the CAF, firefighters, and emergency management personnel who are working tirelessly—thank you. pic.twitter.com/q3AacvxKID — David McGuinty (@DavidMcGuinty) May 30, 2025

The minister thanked everyone who is “working tirelessly” during this emergency situation.

-- By Jeremy Simes in Regina

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.