Quebec tables bill to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers on sale of goods

Quebec Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism Christopher Skeete tables a legislation at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

QUÉBEC — Quebec is moving to lower interprovincial trade barriers, with some exceptions.

Minister for the Economy Christopher Skeete has tabled a bill to remove all restrictions on the use and sale of products from other provinces.

It also states that the government can exclude some goods from the bill and must publish a list of exceptions online.

The proposed legislation comes amid a push by provinces and the federal government to lower interprovincial trade barriers in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The bill states that goods from other provinces and territories may be “commercialized, used or consumed” in Quebec without further requirements relating to their manufacturing, composition or classification.

The proposed legislation also aims to make it easier for workers who are certified in other provinces to have their credentials recognized in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.