Strong action will be taken for planes, drones violating G7 no-fly zone, says RCMP

The RCMP says air restrictions will be in place in two main areas during the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit in Alberta this June.

Sgt. Mark Basanta from RCMP Protective Operations says the no-fly zones will include both the Calgary International Airport and Kananaskis, where the leaders will be.

He says the radius at Kananaskis Village will be 30 nautical miles (56 kilometres), while the airport will be 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres).

Basanta says it would be a last resort, but unauthorized aircraft and drones will be met by RCMP or Canadian Forces aircraft.

He says they could be shot down as a last resort.

Canada will host leaders from the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as the European Union at the meeting scheduled from June 15 to 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press