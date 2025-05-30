Environment Canada issues air quality alerts due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued heat advisories throughout parts of Canada as wildfires continue to threaten regions in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Wildfire smoke has led to air quality alerts in six provinces and territories.

The Environment Canada air quality alerts cover a huge swath of central Canada, including much of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Parts of the Northwest Territories, western Ontario and Labrador are also affected.

In Alberta, air quality alerts stretch from near Red Deer in the south to the boundary with Northwest Territories. The most severe air quality warnings are in effect in the northwestern part of the province, including areas in and around High Level. At least four northern Alberta communities have been evacuated so far. Conditions are expected to improve later Friday.

“Smoke is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility,” Environment Canada warned. “As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”

Environment Canada also urges those in affected areas to keep windows and doors closed, use an air filter inside, and to wear a mask when outdoors.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough,” Environment Canada said. “More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. If you think you are having a medical emergency, seek immediate medical assistance.”

Environment Canada A graphic from Environment Canada shows weather advisories in effect as of 8 a.m. ET on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Similar air quality alerts cover large parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories and western Ontario. The most severe air quality warnings are in effect for Saskatchewan and Manitoba communities including La Ronge, Flin Flon and Pinawa.

“Warm and dry conditions continue to support wildfire activity as the weekend approaches,” Environment Canada cautioned. “The smoke will linger for a prolonged period near the source region of the fires.”

Saskatchewan has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires and has so far evacuated roughly 15 communities. Travel restrictions and evacuations are also taking place in Manitoba.

Across the country in Labrador, wildfire smoke has also led to air quality alerts in Churchill Falls and the Churchill Valley.

“Smoke from wildfires burning just east of Churchill Falls may cause reduced air quality in the community and surrounding areas,” Environment Canada explained. “Scattered showers are expected in the region today which could allow periods of improved air quality.”