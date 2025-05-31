A Saskatoon man reported missing from a Mexican beach has been found dead

WATCH: A Saskatoon man reported missing from a beach in Puerto Escondido, Mexico over the weekend has been found dead.

Authorities began their search for 31-year-old Braydon Bretzer on Sunday evening after he failed to return from a swim.

According to several Mexican media sources, witnesses saw Bretzer and a 40-year-old American named Chris Ankele enter the water on Sunday afternoon at Zicatela Beach, which authorities say is known for its strong currents and is not suitable for swimming.

Oaxacan state officials spent several days searching the area. Bretzer’s body was reportedly found on Tuesday. The other swimmer, Ankele, has not yet been recovered.

Global Affairs Canada told CTV News it was aware of the death and said consular officials are in contact with local authorities to provide help where they can.

Here in Saskatoon, a friend of Bretzer’s has launched a GoFundMe to support the family’s expenses as they arrange to return his body.

Graeme Bouvier, who started the fundraiser, says Bretzer “lived life to the fullest.”

“He had a contagious energy, and a heart that made space for everyone. He was loved by many — he made people feel seen, valued, and cared for,” Bouvier wrote.

He says Bretzer’s family has pledged to donate any funds in excess of their $30,000 goal to his favourite local charities, like SCAT.

Over $22,000 had been raised by Friday afternoon.