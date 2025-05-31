Canada Post workers gather in Ottawa as part of nationwide rallies

Dozens rally in support of Canada Post workers at the Human Rights Monument in Ottawa on Saturday May. 31, 2025 (Josh Marano/ CTV News Ottawa)

Dozens of Canada Post workers and other supporters came out to a rally Saturday to show their support amid ongoing labour tensions between the employer and the union representing roughly 55,000 postal staff.

Ottawa was one of 13 cities hosting a rally which started at the Human Rights Monument before making its way to the prime minister’s office on Wellington Street.

Canada Post presented its “final offers” to the union on Wednesday, including compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts, a major sticking point for the union.

National president for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, Jan Simpson, says the offer does not meet the needs of postal workers.

“We feel the best way for this round of bargaining is to go to binding arbitration, where we’re actually able to resolve the issues and have some labor peace as well,” Simpson says.

Canada Post says the two sides are at an impasse after months of conciliation and mediation and has asked Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu to force a union membership vote on its latest proposal.

The union has been in a legal strike position as of May 23, but so far has opted instead for an overtime ban.

“We want to get back to the table, we want to bargain collective agreements,” Simpson adds.

“For us right now, the situation we’re in because of Canada Post asking the minister for to go to the vote, we’re looking at other options for us to try to resolve these collective agreements.”

Simpson adds the union is looking for living wages, health and safety to be improved as well as expansion of the public post office.

With files from The Canadian Press