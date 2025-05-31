Rallies in support of Canada Post workers scheduled across the country

People walk past the Canada Post facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Rallies in support of Canada Post workers are set to take place across the country today amid ongoing labour tensions between the employer and the union representing roughly 55,000 staff.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced the rallies on its website, saying supporters will gather in 13 cities including Halifax, Toronto and Vancouver.

The union says members won’t stop fighting to protect and expand the public post office as Canada Post pushes for job and service cuts.

The Canada Post presented what it called its “final offers to the union on Wednesday, with concessions including an end to compulsory overtime and a signing bonus of up to $1,000.

But it stuck to a proposal for a 14 per cent cumulative wage hike over four years and part-time staff on weekend shifts, a major sticking point in the talks.

Canada Post says the two sides are at an impasse after months of conciliation and mediation and has asked Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu to force a union membership vote on its latest proposals.

The union has been in a legal strike position as of May 23, but so far has opted instead for an overtime ban.

The Crown corporation said this week it logged nearly $1.3 billion in operating losses last year, raising further questions about its business model as letter volumes plunge.

An annual report released earlier this week said a month-long strike last fall stemming from the same contract negotiations cost the organization $208 million.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers took to the picket lines for 32 days in late 2024, snarling mail delivery over the busy holiday shopping season.

With files from Christopher Reynolds in Montreal

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025.

The Canadian Press