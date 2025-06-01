Ford Canada issues recall on certain electric F-150 trucks

Ford Canada has issued a national recall notice on certain F-150 Lightning electric trucks over steering wheel control concerns.

According to the notice published by Transport Canada and last updated Thursday, “the nuts for the ball joints that connect the front upper control arms to the steering knuckles may not have been properly tightened. As a result, the upper control arms could separate from the knuckles. If this happens, there could be a loss of steering control,” the recall reads.

Affected models include 2023, 2024 and 2025 F-150 trucks, for a total of 11,409 vehicles, nationwide.

A loss of steering control could create a risk of a crash, the recall notes.

Ford will notify and advise owners via mail to bring their vehicle to a dealership to inspect for loose and/or missing nuts. If any are found, the dealer will replace the steering knuckle(s) and nut(s), according to the notice.

Transport Canada says the Thursday notice replaces recall #2024-778, noting that vehicles that were repaired under that recall don’t require this repair.

Owners of this model can also call Ford at 1-800-565-3673 or visit their recall support website for more information.

