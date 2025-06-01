More air supports coming to Saskatchewan to fight wildfires

WATCH: As wildfires continue to burn across northern Saskatchewan, more help is on the way to support firefighters in battling the blazes.

As wildfires continue to burn across northern Saskatchewan, more help is on the way to support firefighters in battling the blazes.

“We have a 2Q400 aircraft from Alaska, which has been deployed in Saskatchewan with air personnel on board. Two CL-415 aircraft from Quebec have also been deployed for several days,” Premier Scott Moe said during a press conference on Saturday afternoon in Prince Albert.

“Additionally, a Convair 5802 aircraft and a bird dog aircraft, along with an air attack officer, are arriving from British Columbia and will be deployed in Saskatchewan very shortly.”

This deployment is part of a larger effort to combat the wildfires, with Saskatchewan receiving support from other provinces and territories. With multiple communities already evacuated, Premier Moe warned that more may face the same fate.

Moe urged residents of Saskatchewan to exercise extreme caution over the next four to seven days and avoid actions that could spark new fires, which would further strain already stretched resources.

He said a change in weather patterns and a soaking rain are desperately needed to alleviate the situation.

The resources currently deployed in northern communities include 220 provincial wildland firefighters, 13 municipal fire departments supporting community defense, 66 contractors with heavy equipment working on the front lines, and over 100 staff coordinating response efforts.

Additionally, 12 Saskatchewan aircraft tankers and bird dog airplanes, as well as 410 type two northern community and indigenous firefighters, are helping to fight the fires.

Update on Saskatcehwan wildfire

Premier Moe emphasized the importance of a collective effort and an “all hands on deck” approach to prevent further fires and protect lives and property.

“I ask the rest of us in this province to reach out to friends and family members who may be affected and offer support if able. It’s crucial that we support those whose lives are being disrupted by the weather conditions and the fires,” Moe said.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe declared a province-wide state of emergency as a result of the wildfires. The state of emergency will be in effect for 30 days and can be extended if need be.

Current situation

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 16 active fires burning across the province. According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), only five of them are contained while six of them are out of control.

According to the SPSA, there have been 211 wildfires in the province so far this year, which is well above the five-year average.

Shoe (Lower Fishing Lake) wildfire

The Shoe wildfire started almost a month ago, has grown to 305,343 hectares, and remains uncontrolled.

According to the SPSA, several communities have been evacuated, including Lower Fishing Lake, Piprell Lake, East Trout Lake, Little Bear Lake, and Whiteswan/Whelan Bay.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze with the support of various resources, including aircraft and heavy equipment.

The SPSA says the weather forecast indicates challenging conditions, with high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds that could fuel the fire’s growth.

Saskatchewan Wildfire

Several highways and parks, including Narrow Hills Provincial Park, have been closed due to the fire.

Pisew wildfire

The Pisew wildfire, located west of La Ronge, has grown to 61,205 hectares since it was reported on May 21, and as of Saturday afternoon, it remains uncontrolled.

The fire is threatening several communities, with Besnard Lake and Hall Lake within 20 kilometers of the blaze.

The SPSA says the fire has already crossed Highway 165 and caused significant disruptions, including highway closures on Highway 910 and the junction of highways 913 and 165.

Hall Lake has also been evacuated due to the fire.

Wolf wildfire

Located west of Denare Beach, the Wolf wildfire has grown to 29,000 hectares and remains uncontrolled.

The communities of Jan Lake and the McIlveena Mine Site are within 20 kilometers of the fire and have been evacuated.

According to the SPSA, the fire is threatening the McIlveena Mine Site and impacting Highway 106 west of Maligne Lake.

Pelican 2 wildfire

The Pelican 2 wildfire is burning northeast of Pelican Narrows, has grown to 9,154 hectares, and remains uncontrolled.

The community of Pelican Narrows is at risk, with parts of the community, including P1, P2, and the north side, evacuated. A construction camp has also been impacted.

Fast-moving winds making Sask. wildfires difficult to contain WATCH: Fast-moving winds are making wildfires burning in northern Sask. difficult to contain, provincial officials said on Friday.

The SPSA says the fire has caused significant damage, including power outages and loss of value.

The Warman Fire Department is among the resources supporting the effort.

Club wildfire

Burning in the north of Creighton, this wildfire has grown to 25,000 hectares on the Saskatchewan side and remains uncontrolled. The communities of Creighton and Denare Beach have been evacuated due to the fire’s proximity.

The SPSA says the Creighton and Flin Flon fire departments are also responding. The fire is threatening a mine site and a Coop bulk fuel site, and has caused significant disruptions, including the closure of Highway 106 from Junction 135 to Creighton.

Ditch 02 wildfire

This fire, which is burning in the north of Weyakwin, has grown to 2,500 hectares also remains uncontrolled. The community of Weyakwin has been evacuated due to the fire’s proximity.

According to the SPSA, the fire is threatening resort subdivisions and impacting Highway 2.

Which communities were evacuated?

According to the latest on the SPSA website, more than 8,000 people from 11 communities have been evacuated since the wildfire started burning.

According to the SPSA, about 2000 people from Pelican Narrows have been evacuated.

Other evacuated communities include Hall Lake with 380 people, Canoe Lake with around 500 people, and Weyakwin with 70 people.

Additionally, Creighton, Denare Beach, and Jan Lake have been evacuated with around 400 people.

Some communities, like East Trout Lake and Sturgeon Weir, have no permanent residents, while others, like Lower Fishing Lake and Foran Mine – McIlvenna Bay, have been evacuated.

On Friday afternoon, the Saskatoon Community Foundation (SCF) and United Way Saskatoon said over 1,400 evacuees had arrived in Saskatoon.