Ontario, Saskatchewan sign agreement to free up trade ahead of meeting with Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney, second from right, attends a meeting with representatives of Canada’s energy sector in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, June 1, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

SASKATOON — Ontario and Saskatchewan have signed an agreement to remove trade barriers ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to hash out a plan they hope will supercharge the economy.

The memorandum of understanding sees both provinces mutually recognize each other’s goods, workers and investment.

They are also working to advance measures that would see willing provinces allow the sale of alcohol directly to consumers.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the move helps grow provincial economies as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens more tariffs on Canadian steel.

The premiers are meeting Carney tomorrow to discuss major nation-building projects that could boost the economy.

Ford says Carney needs to remove regulations to make it easier to build projects, and Moe says he’s hoping for a port-to-port corridor in Western Canada to ship more goods.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press