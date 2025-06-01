ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

PM Carney taps former UN ambassador Marc-André Blanchard as chief of staff

By CTVNews.ca Staff and Jeremie Charron

Published

Marc-Andre Blanchard has been named Prime Minister Mark Carney's permanent chief of staff. Then Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations Marc-Andre Blanchard speaks to media during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Winnipeg, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Canada’s former ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations Marc-André Blanchard will serve as Marc Carney’s chief of staff beginning in July, the prime minister announced in a post on X Sunday.

“Marc-André has a long and distinguished career as one of Canada’s most accomplished builders, legal experts, executives, public servants, and diplomats,” said Carney in the post.

Sources have also confirmed with CTV News former justice minister David Lametti will also become the prime minister’s principal secretary.

Former minister of public safety Marco Mendicino has been serving as Carney’s interim chief of staff.

“Marco Mendicino has my continued appreciation for his service as my Chief of Staff into the early summer,” said the Prime Minister in a post on X.

With files from CTV’s Colton Praill and Mike LeCouteur.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.