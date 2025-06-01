Simcoe County to accommodate hundreds of wildfire evacuees

Eric MacFadden, Barrie's deputy fire chief, speaks about the city's efforts to accommodate wildfire evacuees.

As the wildfires continue to worsen in northwestern areas of Ontario, local first responders and services are preparing to accommodate hundreds who have been forced to evacuate.

Approximately 400 residents from Webequie First Nation are expected to be transported to Barrie as part of a Phase 1 evacuation prioritizing elders, children, and individuals with medical conditions.

Eric MacFadden, Barrie’s deputy fire chief, told CTV News that they are expecting evacuees to begin arriving early this week.

“As soon as maybe [Monday] morning,” said MacFadden, who also serves as the city’s alternate community engagement management coordinator. “Barrie will be able to support the more vulnerable people and medically vulnerable people that need to evacuate.”

According to a Saturday evening update by Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), there were 16 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region, including two new ones discovered near Thunder Bay and Nipigon. There were also three active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, including a new one near Sudbury. One of them is contained according to the MNR.

“Ontario stands with our northern communities and neighbouring provinces as they face the devastating impact of ongoing wildfires,” said Jill Dunlop, minister of emergency preparedness and response, in a statement to CTV News. “My team and I are actively working with Indigenous leadership, federal and local partners to support evacuation efforts and with the delivery of essential services in northern Ontario. All evacuees will receive comprehensive wraparound support, including health care, social services, and education supports. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected residents during this critical time.”

MacFadden and Dunlop’s office also confirmed that the 400 evacuating Webequie First Nation residents will be accommodated in Simcoe County by ISN Maskwa, an Indigenous-led community support organization.

When CTV News reached out to Alex Nuttall, Barrie’s mayor, he responded by saying “the city is ready to help and assist.”

The MNR says the fire hazard is ‘high’ to ‘extreme’ across most the Northwest Region and ‘low’ to ‘moderate’ across the Northeast Region.

Note: This is a developing story. We will provide additional updates as they become available.

With files from CTV’s Dan Bertrand and the Canadian Press.

Cochrane 2 & 3 Fires An aerial view of active Cochrane district fires on May 29, 2023. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)