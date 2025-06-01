Sombre start to Filipino Heritage Month in B.C. as festival attack’s shadow lingers

A woman wipes tears during a memorial for the Filipino community's Lapu Lapu Day festival victims, in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbia is marking the start of this year’s Filipino Heritage Month with a sombre tribute to the victims of April’s deadly attack at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival.

Premier David Eby issued a statement saying this year’s celebration of Filipino Heritage Month in June is happening “alongside deep sorrow, under the backdrop of the tragic attack” that killed 11 people and shook the community to its core.

Eby says the province continues to grieve, but the support shown by different communities “coming together to heal” demonstrates how “strength in unity” has enriched B.C.’s cultural fabric.

In a separate statement, New Democrat legislative member Mable Elmore — who is of Filipino descent — says her community is marking the heritage month to “honour the memories of those lost after the Lapu Lapu Day Festival.”

Elmore says while the community remains in mourning, she is confident that people are healing and will emerge stronger from the tragedy.

The suspect in the attack, Adam Kai-Ji Lo, appeared in court on Friday via video as part of the process to determine if he is fit to stand trial. He is tentatively set to appear in court next on June 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press