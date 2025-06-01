Wildfire activity persists in northern Ontario

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) continues to monitor wildfires across the province, with varying conditions in the northeast and northwest regions. While some fires have been brought under control, others remain active, prompting ongoing suppression efforts and precautionary measures.

Fire ranger using hose An Ontario fire ranger blasts water from a hose at the perimeter of a forest firest in this undated photo. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

Northeast region

The northeast region reports two active wildfires, with one recently contained.

Sudbury 13, a 0.5-hectare fire near Wikwemikong that was identified on Saturday, was declared out Sunday morning.

Cochrane 2, an 8-hectare fire northwest of Attawapiskat, is now under control.

Cochrane 3, burning 48 kilometres west of Attawapiskat, remains not under control at 150 hectares. Though the MNR confirms no immediate threats to communities or infrastructure at this time.

Cochrane 2 & 3 Fires An aerial view of active Cochrane district fires on May 29, 2023. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across most of the region, though Onaping Falls and Elliot Lake face a high hazard rating.

Northwest region

The northwest region remains a focal point, with 15 active fires and persistent high-risk conditions.

New fires

Thunder Bay 15, a 0.1-hectare fire on Thompson Island, is not yet under control.

Nipigon 8, near Fort Hope First Nation, was contained Sunday morning at 0.2 hectares.

Major Fires

Red Lake 12 has been remapped to 12,559 hectares. An Ontario Incident Management Team is leading suppression, with crews prioritizing Deer Lake First Nation’s protection.

“Winds were favourable today, helping fire crews make good progress,” the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services said in its update on Saturday evening.

“Fire ranger crews continue to make good progress on values protection. Fire crews have established hose lines on the east side of the community.”

Red Lake 12 - May 30 CL415s and lead birddog aircraft performed aerial fire suppression to support crews on the ground battling a 9,617 hectare fire in northwestern Ontarion near Deer Lake First Nation on May 30, 2025. This image shows an aerial view of the smoke coming off of the Red Lake 12 wildfire on May 30, 2025. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X | Photo Credit: Eli Leatherdale)

Nipigon 5 remains out of control and now measures more than 7,506 hectares, with firefighters establishing hose lines near Webequie First Nation.

Fire rangers with hose pack Two Ontario fire rangers, one with a hose pack on their back, walk through a forested area recently impacted by wildland fire in this undated photo. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

Kenora 20, now measuring 34,008 hectares, had additional support crews on Saturday to assist with suppression efforts. Cooler temperatures aided efforts, but the Manitoba border flank remains active.

Kenora 20 - fire An aerial view of smoke from the Kenora 20 wildland fire on May 24, 2025. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

Kenora 14 (1,607 ha), Fort Frances 4 (3,593 ha), and Sioux Lookout 3 (1,849 ha) are all being held.

The MNR acknowledged British Columbia wildfire crews for their support with Kenora 14 and 20 as they headed home Saturday.

As #BC Wildfire crews begin their journey home, AFFES extends our thanks for your support on #Kenora Fires 14 & 20. Your dedication and teamwork made a real impact. Safe travels and thank you for supporting #Ontario.#ThankYou #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/r9OsboHQRt — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) May 31, 2025

Restrictions and evacuations

A Restricted Fire Zone is in effect, with travel bans and evacuation orders near Kenora 32, 20, and 14 along with Red Lake 12 and Nipigon 5. Crown land use and lake access are prohibited in designated areas.

A closed road with traffic barriers setup by the Ministry of Natural Resouces - undated A closed road with traffic barriers setup by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resouces is shown in this undated photo. (Ministry of Natural Resources/Ontario Forest Fires/X)

The fire hazard is high to extreme across the northwest region.

Wildfire smoke

Most of northwestern Ontario continues to be impacted by smoke drift from Kenora 20 and active wildfires in Manitoba.

“Smoke is likely to continue impacting the local (Deer Lake First Nation) area throughout the weekend,” said the ministry.

Visit FireSmoke.ca to view forecasted smoke conditions in your area.

Detailed fire information

For more detailed information on fire perimeters, restricted fire zones and fire hazard levels, review the MNR’s interactive fire map.