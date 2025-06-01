Wildfire contained near Manitoba city of Flin Flon as hot, dry weather continues

Video footage shows community members waiting to flee as devastating wildfires continue to spread throughout the province. CTV News’ Alex Karpa reports.

FLIN FLON — Fire crews in northern Manitoba have so far been able to contain an encroaching wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes.

Officials in Flin Flon, Man., say the fire burning near the mining city has been contained to outside its perimeter highway, and that as of Saturday evening there have been no structure losses.

The province has issued an evacuation order for Bakers Narrows Provincial Park, just south of Flin Flon, due to the blaze in the area.

City officials say there were some property and structure losses in the Bakers Narrows area, but did not have total numbers on how many properties were affected.

Wildfires in Manitoba have displaced more than 17,000 people, and evacuees are being offered food and shelter in several communities.

Thousands have also been affected by wildfires in Saskatchewan and Alberta, with several communities already forced to evacuate.

The weather has not been co-operating in parts of the Prairie provinces where wildfires are burning out-of-control.

Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine has said a change in wind directions could push the fire into the city.

Officials said in a Facebook post Sunday morning that hydro has been restored in parts of the city and that work continues to get all areas back online.

“We’re incredibly grateful for all of the support that departments from across Manitoba have provided us. They’ve done an outstanding job protecting our homes and the town we love,” the post said.

“Our utmost gratitude goes out to all of those who have taken time away from their homes and families to put themselves in harm’s way.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press