Cartier warns customers that personal data was exposed in hacking incident

Cartier, the French luxury goods brand known for its iconic jewelry and watches, was impacted by a data breach, according to an email shared with clients on Monday.

“An unauthorized party gained temporary access to our system and obtained limited client information,” the email read.

According to Cartier, the incident may have affected client information – specifically names, email addresses and country. However, the company says the affected information did not include passwords, credit card details or any other banking information.

“We have informed the relevant authorities and are working with external cybersecurity specialists to investigate the incident and strengthen our security posture,” Cartier said.

Cartier says they have “contained the issue,” but advise customers to remain alert for any suspicious activity.

It is not clear how many regions are affected by this unauthorized intrusion.

Anyone with questions about the incident can contact Cartier.