Cool temperatures, chance of rain as crews battle wildfires near Flin Flon, Man.

This photo provided by the Manitoba government shows wildfires in Flin Flon, Man., on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (Manitoba government via AP)

FLIN FLON — Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain this week is forecast in a northwestern Manitoba city that’s had to evacuate thousands due to wildfire.

As of Sunday night, Environment Canada was projecting temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s over the next week, with a good chance of rain coming Saturday in Flin Flon.

Crews have been trying to keep a nearby blaze at bay, and have said the fire has been contained to outside its perimeter highway.

At this time, crews say there have been no structures lost.

To date, more than 17,000 people have been displaced by wildfires in Manitoba, including 5,000 from Flin Flon.

Thousands have been affected by wildfires across the Prairie provinces, with Saskatchewan issuing a evacuation alert Sunday morning for dozens of residents in the small northern community of Timber Bay, located about 260 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press