Doug Ford says first ministers’ meeting was best in ten years

Ont. Premier Doug Ford spoke after his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, saying ‘great discussions’ were held amongst Canada’s leaders.

SASKATOON — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says today’s discussion about nation-building projects with Prime Minister Mark Carney was the best meeting of Canada’s premiers in 10 years.

The provincial and territorial leaders sat down with Carney in Saskatoon today, bringing with them wish lists of projects they hope the federal government will deem to be in the national interest.

Carney says a number of projects were discussed around the table but there was no final list of projects announced as the meeting concluded.

He says the projects under consideration include critical minerals pathways, nuclear power, and decarbonizing Canadian oil and gas production.

He also says upcoming federal legislation will mandate meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples, including in what projects get picked and how they are developed.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith went into the meeting saying any list that doesn’t include new pipelines would send a bad message to her province and came out saying it’s up to political leaders to find a proponent for a new pipeline and that she’s willing to give this process a chance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.