First Nations infrastructure critical but not nation-building: minister

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty poses for a picture in her office in Ottawa on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The new federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister says there’s a “critical” need to build up First Nations infrastructure — but that work won’t qualify for the federal government’s push to fast-track what it calls “nation-building” projects.

The federal government is developing legislation to speed up work on certain projects with a streamlined regulatory approval process as a substitute for reviews under the Impact Assessment Act.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty told The Canadian Press that closing the First Nations infrastructure gap is important but it’s not considered nation-building work and would be pursued outside the proposed legislation.

“It’s about looking to make sure that it’s not just for one community or one region,” Alty said of the legislation.

“It’s a separate and really important issue that we need to focus on.”

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said last week First Nations infrastructure should be considered nation-building because addressing the shortage of all-season roads and internet connectivity in many communities would boost the economy.

In an interview Monday, she said it’s “terrible” that the minister doesn’t consider those projects nation-building, adding she hasn’t met with Alty since she was sworn in last month.

“This is the mother of all Canadian infrastructure and reconciliation projects,” Woodhouse Nepinak said. She cited a report drafted by the Conference Board of Canada for the AFN that said closing the First Nations infrastructure gap could generate $630 billion in economic growth and create more than 330,000 jobs.

“I just think that’s wrong to even just say right off the bat because there’s many children without access to proper schools … We need proper roads and community infrastructure, clean water, quality housing, modern schools,” she said.

Alty’s statement came as premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney were meeting in Saskatoon to discuss a draft list of “national interest” projects. First Nations are organizing opposition to the federal fast-track legislation and to bills at the provincial level that are attempting to do something similar.

Woodhouse Nepinak addressed First Nations leaders’ concerns in a letter sent to Carney on Friday. In it, she said she fears the proposed legislation could violate the rights of First Nations peoples and undermine the treaties they signed with the Crown.

“Very clearly, the rights of First Nations under international law and the Constitution of Canada are at stake in this legislation,” she wrote.

“Presumably, the government has a draft of the proposed legislation and a consultation draft should be provided to all First Nations immediately.”

The federal government gave First Nations leaders a short briefing document on the legislation last Monday and asked them to report any concerns they had about the plan by the end of that week.

A regional chief for Anishinabek Nation told The Canadian Press they were only formally briefed on Ottawa’s plans just hours before that deadline.

“It would be unfortunate if this opportunity to close the gap on First Nations infrastructure is lost. First Nations’ free, prior and informed consent must first be obtained,” Woodhouse Nepinak wrote in the letter to Carney.

“Otherwise, this legislation, like so many before it, will become marred in conflict and protracted litigation because First Nations rights have once again been ignored.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press