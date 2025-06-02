‘Heartbreaking’: Pets left behind as Manitobans flee wildfires

Melanie Chudyk of Manitoba Animal Alliance shares how wildfire evacuations are affecting pets and how you can help.

Many of Manitoba’s wildfire evacuees were forced to leave their animals behind due to limited space on evacuation planes.

Melanie Chudyk with the Manitoba Animal Alliance said the majority of pets remain in the evacuated communities and are being cared for by first responders.

She added her organization has sent supplies to these communities, with the goal of rescuing the animals in need of care and providing support to pet owners.

“The community of Cross Lake, for example, is a community of about 9,000 people,” she said.

“Right now, there’s a couple hundred first responders still in the community who are taking care of thousands of animals.”

Chudyk described the situation as “heartbreaking,” but said she understands that people were faced with extremely difficult decisions.

“I understand that if it comes down to life and death, that if this is an emergency situation, your first priority is getting your immediate family out,” she said.

“Unfortunately, sometimes animals will get left behind.”

To help with the situation, the Manitoba Animal Alliance is collecting donations of crates, leashes, and collars. It’s also sending hundreds of pounds of food to the evacuated communities.

“We need funds to purchase food. We need funds to send supplies up north,” she said.

“We need volunteers who are willing to pick up animals, meet animal owners with the pet, and who are able to emergency foster them.”

Humane Society setting up temporary shelter

On Monday, the Winnipeg Humane Society announced it’s setting up a temporary shelter at the St. Norbert Community Centre to help wildfire evacuees who fled with their pets.

At this shelter, the Humane Society will be able to help about 60 animals, providing them with housing, exercise, and vet care. Families will also have designated visiting hours.

The organization expects the shelter will be ready to take in animals by Tuesday morning.

· With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé