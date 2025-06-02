Lethbridge man wins lottery for a 4th time

David Serkin won $1 million on the May 3, 2025 Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw. (CWLC handout)

An Alberta man has won the lottery for a fourth time.

Lethbridge resident David Serkin won $1 million on the May 3 Lotto 6-49 Gold Ball draw.

Last year, he won $500,000 on the Aug. 20 Lotto Max draw, followed by $1 million on the Nov. 16 Lotto 6-49 draw.

It means that in less than nine months he’s won $2.5 million.

He also won $250,000 in a separate draw 12 years ago.

“I know the odds are astronomical,” he said in a news release. “I don’t think it’ll happen again, but I still like buying tickets.”

The odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot or a Max Millions prize are both 1 in 33,294,800.

Serkin said he has been buying Lotto 6-49 tickets since it launched in 1982.

“I’m a cancer survivor and I’m retired, so I am just grateful for all of it,” he said.

Serkin’s many wins have come as a shock to his friends and family.

“I went for coffee with the boys after I checked my ticket,” he said. “They asked to see it and said, ‘Not again?!’”

Serkin says he took his wife to Hawaii with the last win.

“Now, we’re going to Newfoundland,” he said.

Serkin purchased his winning ticket from Shell on Fairway Plaza Road in Lethbridge.