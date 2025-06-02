The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada on Monday night.

A forecast from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that the dazzling display is expected to be visible directly overhead tonight across nearly all of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and Northwest Territories. That includes cities like Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Yellowknife and Whitehorse.

Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada may also be able to see the lights overhead or on the northern horizon. While the lights could be visible for hours, the celestial show is expected to peak overnight between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. EDT.

NOAA aurora forecast

According to the NOAA, nearly all of Canada lies within tonight’s aurora borealis “view line” except for some parts of Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and southwestern Ontario. The view line marks the southernmost point from which the lights will be visible. If you are near the view line, you’ll need clear and dark conditions plus an unobstructed view of the northern horizon to see them.

Even in areas where the lights could be visible directly overhead, you’ll need to avoid city lights and have clear conditions to get the best view.

The northern lights will also be visible on Tuesday night, but with a more limited range.