Five hospitalized following stabbings in Winnipeg’s North End

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an early morning stabbing in the city’s North End that sent five people to hospital on Monday.

The investigation began around 4 a.m. when officers were called to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue for reports of two people being stabbed. However, when police got to the scene, they found multiple people with injuries.

Five people were taken to the hospital – three in critical condition and two in stable condition. Everyone is now in stable condition.

The major crimes unit is investigating, and the area was closed off for investigation. Police said there is no risk to public safety as this was an isolated incident involving a group of people who were fighting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.