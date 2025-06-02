These provinces have air quality warnings and advisories due to wildfires

Wildfires burn out of control in Flin Flon, Man., on May 27, 2025. (Manitoba government via AP)

Four provinces have air quality warnings or advisories Monday as firefighters battle dozens of wildfires that have displaced thousands of Canadians in the Prairies.

“Smoke from wildfires in Manitoba and Ontario will continue to affect the area through the remainder of the day,” according to Environment Canada on its website Monday. “Some improvement is likely tonight as the wind direction changes to westerly.”

Smoke from more than 100 wildfires is even affecting areas in the United States, including as far south as Georgia, decreasing the air quality, The Weather Channel reported on Monday.

Here are some of the areas in Canada with air quality warnings and advisories:

Alberta

Parts of northern Alberta have air quality warnings. In areas such as the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, smoke is causing “very poor” air quality and lower visibility, according to Environment Canada on its website. The region includes the communities of Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Anzac, Janvier and Conklin.

Environment Canada says air quality and visibility can change significantly from hour to hour over short distances.

Saskatchewan

Northern Saskatchewan has some air quality warnings. In the northeast, Lac La Ronge Provincial Park, including the town of La Ronge, is experiencing poor air quality and visibility.

The communities of Timber Bay and Molanosa were evacuated due to the growing wildfire as of Sunday. In total, about 8,000 people from 20 communities in northern Saskatchewan have left their homes to date.

Manitoba

Many areas of Manitoba have air quality warnings after wildfires displaced more than 17,000 people. Winnipeg, for instance, has an air quality warning and special air quality statement in effect.

But rain expected Monday morning will improve conditions in most locations, according to Environment Canada.

The Air Quality Health Index is at 10+, or “very high risk,” for both Winnipeg and Flin Flon, a city in northwestern Manitoba where 5,000 people had to evacuate.

The index measures the air quality related to health on a scale from one to 10, with 10 having the highest health risk. The tool is designed to help people make decisions to limit exposure to air pollution.

Ontario

Parts of northern Ontario have air quality warnings and special air quality statements, with wildfire smoke expected to last for several days.

Kenora - Grassy Narrows - Whitedog, for instance, has an air quality warning in effect, with smoke causing or expected to create poor air quality and reduced visibility, according to Environment Canada. The city of Kenora near the Manitoba border has a fire ban in effect, with all burning permits cancelled and no outside burning or firework displays allowed at the moment.

Wildfire health risks and advice

Environment Canada is warning people that heavy smoke puts everyone’s health at risk, regardless of their age or health status, and will increase as smoke levels rise.

To avoid the risks, limit time outside and cancel outdoor sports, activities and events, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada wrote that a well-constructed, well-fitting and properly worn respirator type mask, such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator, can reduce smoke exposure but there will still be health risks.

Symptoms may be mild and will often include eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a cough.

More serious symptoms are less common, such as wheezing, chest pains or severe cough. In serious cases, people are advised to seek medical assistance right away.

Those more likely to be affected by outdoor air pollution include people aged 65 and older, pregnant women, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and those who work outdoors.

If you’re indoors, keep windows and doors closed as much as possible and keep cool.

To protect indoor air from wildfire smoke, use a clean, good quality air filter in your ventilation system or a certified portable air cleaner that can filter fine particles, according to Environment Canada.

More information and advice on wildfire smoke and air quality can be found online.

With files from The Canadian Press