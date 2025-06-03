Blaze forces Alaska Highway closure as B.C. wildfire season ramps up

Plumes of smoke from a wildfire designated "G90413" are shown from the air near Summit Lake in a Monday, June 2, 2025, handout photo. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Fire season is ramping up in British Columbia as the province’s wildfire service warns of hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast.

The service’s latest bulletin says the combination of factors is likely to intensify fire behaviour this week, especially in areas experiencing prolonged drought.

It says that includes the northeastern corner of the province, where most of the active and out-of-control blazes in B.C. are currently located.

The service has added a second blaze in northern B.C. to its list of so-called wildfires of note, saying the Summit Lake fire has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 97, also known as the Alaska Highway, west of Fort Nelson.

The wildfire service says human activity is the suspected cause of the 21-square-kilometre blaze that was discovered last Wednesday.

It has prompted the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality to issue an evacuation alert for properties along the highway between Steamboat and Summit Lake, meaning any residents must be prepared to leave on short notice.

The blaze is one of 70 active wildfires across the province, with just over half classified as burning out of control.

The service says drought conditions, dry weather and strong winds led to “significant” growth of the Summit Lake fire overnight Sunday into Monday.

It says the blaze has been displaying “aggressive fire behaviour” as it grows southeast towards the highway, which is closed between Steamboat and Toad River.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press