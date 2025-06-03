Defence wraps its case in hockey players’ sex assault trial

With the final witness completing their testimony today, lawyers will make closing arguments next week, reports CTV London's Nick Paparella.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

On Monday morning, Dan Brown, lawyer for Alex Formenton, told the court his client would not be testifying in his own defence in a London, Ont., courtroom.

Brown called Det. Lyndsey Ryan to the witness box.

Ryan led the second investigation in the case that led to the sexual assault charges against the five former junior hockey players.

Ryan testified that when she spoke with E.M., she got the impression she was “opening up some wounds” E.M. was “trying to close.”

Court heard Ryan did not interview the friends E.M. was with the night of the alleged assault because they “had no idea what happened after Jack’s” and she was “trying to respect that.”

In cross-examination, Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham asked Ryan about the 2018 video interview with E.M. and retired police officer Steven Newton.

The Crown suggested E.M. appeared to be “self-blaming,” to which Ryan agreed.

Ryan testified she found E.M.’s behaviour to be “quite normal” given previous experiences with sexual assault cases.

Co-accused Dillon Dube and Cal Foote will not be testifying.

All the defence lawyers have closed their cases, as has the Crown. Lawyers will make their closing arguments next week.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.